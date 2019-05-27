Lavrov castigates US attempts to reshape Latin America as it sees fit

MOSCOW, May 27./TASS/. Moscow and Havana deem as unacceptable Washington’s attempts to reformat Latin America in the spirit of the Monroe Doctrine (envisaging US exceptional interests in the Western Hemisphere) which run counter to principles of the UN Charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference after talks with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parilla on Monday.

"We discussed Washington’s attempts to reformat that region [Latin America] as it sees fit in the spirit of the Monroe Doctrine that is being revived," the top Russian diplomat said.

"Certainly, we don’t accept these approaches and we will be firmly defending the rules and principles of the UN Charter," Lavrov added.