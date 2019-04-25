Russia’s General Staff: US can use 'color revolution' techniques in Nicaragua, Cuba

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The "color revolution" technologies tested in Venezuela can be used by the United States in Nicaragua and Cuba in the future, Vice-Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate, said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Thursday.

"The ‘color revolution’ technologies that are being tested in Venezuela could soon be used in Nicaragua and Cuba. The US-sponsored Nicaraguan opposition is actually derailing the emerging national dialogue by putting forward demands, which are unacceptable for the authorities," he pointed out.

According to Kostyukov, the Trump administration focuses on economic measures to dismantle the socialist system in Cuba. "In particular, the US Helms-Burton Act, which makes it possible for the Americans to seek compensation for the property seized in the republic, was revived in March. That may affect about 200 Cuban enterprises. A substantial reduction in Venezuelan oil supplies because of US sanctions dealt a blow to Cuba," he stressed.

According to Kostyukov, Washington spends up to $1.5 bln annually to build up the United States’ influence in Latin America. "This is the official data, which does not take into account special and extra-budgetary programs," he explained.

The Eighth Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on April 23-25. Its agenda includes crucial issues related to international security. The defense ministers from at least 35 countries and more than 1,000 experts from over 100 countries are taking part in the event.