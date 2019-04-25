Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s General Staff: US can use 'color revolution' techniques in Nicaragua, Cuba

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 14:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Washington spends up to $1.5 bln annually to build up the United States’ influence in Latin America

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The "color revolution" technologies tested in Venezuela can be used by the United States in Nicaragua and Cuba in the future, Vice-Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate, said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Thursday.

"The ‘color revolution’ technologies that are being tested in Venezuela could soon be used in Nicaragua and Cuba. The US-sponsored Nicaraguan opposition is actually derailing the emerging national dialogue by putting forward demands, which are unacceptable for the authorities," he pointed out.

Read also
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Maduro blasts White House for trying to turn Venezuela into Latin American Vietnam

According to Kostyukov, the Trump administration focuses on economic measures to dismantle the socialist system in Cuba. "In particular, the US Helms-Burton Act, which makes it possible for the Americans to seek compensation for the property seized in the republic, was revived in March. That may affect about 200 Cuban enterprises. A substantial reduction in Venezuelan oil supplies because of US sanctions dealt a blow to Cuba," he stressed.

According to Kostyukov, Washington spends up to $1.5 bln annually to build up the United States’ influence in Latin America. "This is the official data, which does not take into account special and extra-budgetary programs," he explained.

The Eighth Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on April 23-25. Its agenda includes crucial issues related to international security. The defense ministers from at least 35 countries and more than 1,000 experts from over 100 countries are taking part in the event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT