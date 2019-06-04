Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea successfully resists outside attempts to sow inter-ethnic discord — official

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 0:07 UTC+3 YALTA

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that since Crimea's reunification with Russia, many positive changes have occurred in the region

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

YALTA, June 3. /TASS/. Crimean residents are successfully withstanding attempts from the outside to sow inter-ethnic discord on the peninsula, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Monday after a meeting with representatives of Crimea's cultural and religious organizations.

Read also

EU plans to prolong sanctions against Crimea, Sevastopol for 12 months again

"What are our enemies trying to do from the outside now? They are doing everything possible to sow inter-ethnic and inter-religious discord in Crimea. They are distributing made-up news, trying to fan tensions with the help of extremists, and so on. However, this does not succeed, as there is a different basis, different foundation. There are Crimean residents who want to leave in peace and accord," Matviyenko said.

She noted that Crimean authorities are working effectively to preserve inter-ethnic accord and resolve problems. "Peace, accord and mutual understanding are evident in the region," she added. Matviyenko reminded that there are three official languages in Crimea — Russian, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar.

"There are no infringements on anyone's rights, be that language rights or cultural traditions. Everybody said that over the 5 years since reunification with Russia, many positive changes have occurred," she stressed.

"Inter-ethnic accord in Crimea is an important element of peaceful, free and happy life, it is a condition for successfuly development of the peninsula's economy," Matviyenko said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
Companies
Federation Council
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to get three more warships by yearend
2
Xi’s visit may offer new prospects for Russian-Chinese cooperation, experts say
3
Three Russian nuclear-powered subs surface through Arctic ice in drills
4
Crimea successfully resists outside attempts to sow inter-ethnic discord — official
5
PACE committee suggests to exclude procedural norms Russia objected against — Russian MP
6
Russia will not back military solution to Venezuela crisis, Lavrov says
7
Appointing Kuchma as Kiev's envoy to Contact Group will not result in progress — DPR
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT