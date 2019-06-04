Crimea successfully resists outside attempts to sow inter-ethnic discord — official

YALTA, June 3. /TASS/. Crimean residents are successfully withstanding attempts from the outside to sow inter-ethnic discord on the peninsula, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Monday after a meeting with representatives of Crimea's cultural and religious organizations.

"What are our enemies trying to do from the outside now? They are doing everything possible to sow inter-ethnic and inter-religious discord in Crimea. They are distributing made-up news, trying to fan tensions with the help of extremists, and so on. However, this does not succeed, as there is a different basis, different foundation. There are Crimean residents who want to leave in peace and accord," Matviyenko said.

She noted that Crimean authorities are working effectively to preserve inter-ethnic accord and resolve problems. "Peace, accord and mutual understanding are evident in the region," she added. Matviyenko reminded that there are three official languages in Crimea — Russian, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar.

"There are no infringements on anyone's rights, be that language rights or cultural traditions. Everybody said that over the 5 years since reunification with Russia, many positive changes have occurred," she stressed.

"Inter-ethnic accord in Crimea is an important element of peaceful, free and happy life, it is a condition for successfuly development of the peninsula's economy," Matviyenko said.