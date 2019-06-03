Foreign Ministers of Russia, Colombia to discuss projects in Venezuela

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Colombian counterpart Carlos Holmes Trujillo on Monday

The visit of the Foreign Minister of Colombia to Russia will last one week. During this time, in addition to meeting with Lavrov, Trujillo will head his country's delegation at the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Colombian Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, and will also visit St. Petersburg to participate in the International Economic Forum, which will be held on June 6-8.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, at the talks the Ministers will discuss various issues Russian-Colombian relations. Development of trade, economic and investment ties, implementation of joint initiatives in the field of information technology, the political situation in Colombia, and recent events around Venezuela are among the topics of discussion.

After the aggravation of the political situation in Venezuela in January, the resolution of the crisis in the country to this day remains one of the most pressing issues on the international agenda. To resolve it, Moscow maintains contacts with all Latin American countries, including Colombia, which, according to the Ministry, is an important partner in the region.