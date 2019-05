TOKYO, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he invited his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono to visit Russia.

"The minister has my invitation to visit Russia, so that our contacts continue," Lavrov said after talks with Kono.

This was the second meeting between the foreign ministers this month. On May 10, Kono visited Moscow for another round of consultations on the peace treaty.