Erdogan, Putin to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Japan — presidential press service

ANKARA, May 30. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held telephone talks on Thursday and agreed to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, Erdogan's press service said.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks. Our president stressed the importance of preventing further civilian casualties in strikes delivered by the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Assad] in the south of Idlib. During talks, the president [Erdogan] stated the importance of preventing a new wave of refugees at our borders. He also suggested to achieve the establishment of ceasefire and once again focus on the political settlement of the conflict. Erdogan noted that bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia are developing positively. He talked about the possibility of meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan in order to discuss the results of joint work," the press service said.

The Kremlin press service did not provide a concrete date for the future meeting between the two leaders but instead only confirmed that the sides agreed to continue talks. The G20 summit in Japan's Osaka will be held on June 28-29.

On May 29 Erdogan held telehone talks with US President Donald Trump. The Turkish leader once again suggested to Trump to form a joint working group to resolve disagreements over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems. It is expected that Erdogan and Trump will also hold talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.