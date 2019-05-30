Ultimatums will not help solve Korean Peninsula problem, Lavrov says

TOKYO, May 30. /TASS/. The Korean Peninsula issue should be resolved through dialogue, ultimatums cannot help achieve a solution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday following the "2+2" talks between the Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers.

"Our stances on the situation on the Korean Peninsula are close. We favor its complete denuclearization," he stressed.

"The problems of that peninsula should be solved in their entirety, both through the dialogue between the US and North Korea, between North and South Korea and within the framework of multilateral efforts to form a zone of peace and security in North-East Asia. At the same time, it is clear that, just like in any other conflict situation, it is impossible to achieve anything with ultimatums."

"We need reciprocal steps, we need a step-by-step approach. In view of that, we familiarized our Japanese counterparts with the proposals promoted jointly by Russia and China," Lavrov noted.