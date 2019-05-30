Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ultimatums will not help solve Korean Peninsula problem, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 14:32 UTC+3 TOKYO

A step-by-step approach is needed in the matter, according to the Russian top diplomat

TOKYO, May 30. /TASS/. The Korean Peninsula issue should be resolved through dialogue, ultimatums cannot help achieve a solution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday following the "2+2" talks between the Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers.

Read also

Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov

"Our stances on the situation on the Korean Peninsula are close. We favor its complete denuclearization," he stressed.

"The problems of that peninsula should be solved in their entirety, both through the dialogue between the US and North Korea, between North and South Korea and within the framework of multilateral efforts to form a zone of peace and security in North-East Asia. At the same time, it is clear that, just like in any other conflict situation, it is impossible to achieve anything with ultimatums."

"We need reciprocal steps, we need a step-by-step approach. In view of that, we familiarized our Japanese counterparts with the proposals promoted jointly by Russia and China," Lavrov noted.

