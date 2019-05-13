Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, China ready to provide security guarantees to North Korea, says Lavrov

World
May 13, 19:08 UTC+3

Such guarantees will be "no easy to provide, but this is an absolutely mandatory part of a future agreement," the minister said

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. Russia and China are prepared to provide security guarantees to North Korea after the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with China’s State Council member, Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on Monday.

"I’d like to point out that the contacts that began to develop between the leaders of the United States and China proceeded in conformity with the road map that we had drafted together with China, from confidence restoration measures to further direct contacts," Lavrov said. "We hope that at a certain point a comprehensive agreement will be achieved on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and on the creation of a system of peace and security in general in Southeast Asia, including concrete firm guarantees of North Korea’s security, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated on many occasions, including the results of the Russian-North Korean summit in Vladivostok on April 25."

"Such guarantees will be no easy to provide, but this is an absolutely mandatory part of a future agreement," Lavrov said. "Russia and China are prepared to work on such guarantees.".

Countries
China
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
