Russia, China to sign important documents during Xi Jinping’s visit, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing plan to sign a number of important agreements during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, Georgy Zinoviev, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Asian Department, said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations on an extensive agenda are planned, important final documents, including joint statements, intergovernmental, interdepartmental and corporate agreements, are expected to be signed," he said at the 4th international conference titled "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" organized by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The two countries’ leaders will also take part in a gala event in the Bolshoi Theater dedicated to 70 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and China, Zinoviev added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Xi Jinping would pay a visit to Russia on June 5-7 and take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.