Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China to sign important documents during Xi Jinping’s visit, says Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 13:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Xi would pay a visit to Russia on June 5-7 and take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing plan to sign a number of important agreements during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, Georgy Zinoviev, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Asian Department, said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations on an extensive agenda are planned, important final documents, including joint statements, intergovernmental, interdepartmental and corporate agreements, are expected to be signed," he said at the 4th international conference titled "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" organized by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The two countries’ leaders will also take part in a gala event in the Bolshoi Theater dedicated to 70 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and China, Zinoviev added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Xi Jinping would pay a visit to Russia on June 5-7 and take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian plant ready for mass production of Su-57 fighter jets
2
US seeks to freeze Donbass conflict in wake of Poroshenko’s defeat, says expert
3
Kosovo crisis was provoked by those who wish to cordon off Russia, says Lavrov
4
Russia, China to sign important documents during Xi Jinping’s visit, says Foreign Ministry
5
Escaping Rukban’s hell: Returning refugees get aid from Syrian government
6
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
7
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT