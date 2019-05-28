Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat remains in intensive care in Kosovo’s hospital

May 28, 17:42 UTC+3 BELGRADE

The patient, a staffer of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, has worked in the region for over 20 years

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Russian diplomat Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, diagnosed with heavy head injuries, has been taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica, the hospital’s chief doctor Zlatan Elek said on Tuesday.

The patient, born in 1956, a staffer of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, has worked in the region for more than 20 years.

"He suffered heavy head and facial injuries and has been taken to an intensive care ward at Kosovska Mitrovica’s central clinical hospital. He will remain under doctors’ supervision round the clock," the news agency Tanjug quotes Elek as saying.

