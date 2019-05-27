Moscow and Minsk strengthening foreign policy coordination, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27./TASS/. Russia and Belarus continue developing cooperation and coordination on the foreign policy trajectory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the opening remarks during his talks with Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Monday.

The minister cited President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly, where Putin had said, in particular, that Moscow saw it "correct to actively deepen cooperation within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, including closer foreign policy coordination".

"That is what we are doing, deepening cooperation at the instruction of the two presidents," Lavrov stressed.

"As for cooperation between the foreign ministries, it is traditionally close and trust-based," he noted.