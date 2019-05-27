Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow and Minsk strengthening foreign policy coordination, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 27, 18:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minister cited Vladimir Putin’s Federal Assembly address, where he' d said that Moscow saw it "correct to actively deepen cooperation within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 27./TASS/. Russia and Belarus continue developing cooperation and coordination on the foreign policy trajectory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the opening remarks during his talks with Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei on Monday.

The minister cited President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly, where Putin had said, in particular, that Moscow saw it "correct to actively deepen cooperation within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, including closer foreign policy coordination".

"That is what we are doing, deepening cooperation at the instruction of the two presidents," Lavrov stressed.

"As for cooperation between the foreign ministries, it is traditionally close and trust-based," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
3
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
4
Kremlin vows to continue defending Moscow's position on Kerch Strait
5
Four people injured in attack on Rodina newspaper office in Stavropol
6
Yet another case against Poroshenko submitted to Ukraine’s Bureau of Investigation
7
Russian engineers to develop power unit for Marussia-based electric car
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT