Sending 1,500 US troops to Middle East will increase risks in the region, warns Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East may increase risks in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

"Regarding President Trump’s decision to send 1,500 servicemen in addition to those now deployed to the Middle East and North Africa, as you know, risks always grow during a military buildup," Lavrov said.

Lavrov expects that Washington will hear sober voices that waging a war against Tehran is nonsense. "At least we have grounds to hope for that. Today not everyone in the US leadership is obsessed with an aggressive drive," Lavrov stressed.

US President Donald Trump instructed Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan on May 24 to send an additional US contingent to the Middle East amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. According to CNN, the US will deploy Patriot missile batteries, a reconnaissance aircraft and forces to contain Iranian threats.