Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sending 1,500 US troops to Middle East will increase risks in the region, warns Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 27, 14:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to CNN, the US will deploy Patriot missile batteries, a reconnaissance aircraft and forces to contain Iranian threats

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East may increase risks in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

Read also

Assad slams US policy as destabilizing factor in the Middle East

"Regarding President Trump’s decision to send 1,500 servicemen in addition to those now deployed to the Middle East and North Africa, as you know, risks always grow during a military buildup," Lavrov said.

Lavrov expects that Washington will hear sober voices that waging a war against Tehran is nonsense. "At least we have grounds to hope for that. Today not everyone in the US leadership is obsessed with an aggressive drive," Lavrov stressed.

US President Donald Trump instructed Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan on May 24 to send an additional US contingent to the Middle East amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. According to CNN, the US will deploy Patriot missile batteries, a reconnaissance aircraft and forces to contain Iranian threats.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Lavrov castigates US attempts to reshape Latin America as it sees fit
3
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
4
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
5
Kremlin vows to continue defending Moscow's position on Kerch Strait
6
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
7
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT