Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia-UK relations may improve following Theresa May’s resignation, expert says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 20:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Int'l Valdai Discussion Club Council chairman Andrei Bystritsky said May " has a complicated history of her own relations with Russia"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s relations with the United Kingdom may improve following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation, Andrei Bystritsky, International Valdai Discussion Club Council chairman, told TASS on Friday.

"May’s resignation may help improve relations with Russia. She has a complicated history of her own relations with Russia: she was Home Secretary when the Litvinenko case (former Russian Federal Security Service officer Alexander Litvinenko was granted asylum in the United Kingdom and died from radiation poisoning in London on November 23, 2006 - TASS) was probed into. She had a lot of criticism from Russia back then," he said. "Probably, a new person will be able to find some ways to improve relations with Moscow, with more leeway given."

Read also
British Prime Minister Theresa May

End of May in early June

According to the expert, May’s resignation as prime minister is an attempt to ease tensions among British politicians over the Brexit problem. "As for Brexit, mature people, politicians should not behave in a way we them behaving now. They are behaving as though they are unable to make a decision. May tried to find a compromise but failed. She has been bitten for her attempts to find a balance with [the opposition Labor Party’s leader Jeremy] Corbyn," Bystritsky said, adding that May should not be blamed for the crisis around Brexit.

In the current situation, he noted, neither another referendum on the UK’s membership in the European Union nor early parliamentary elections could be ruled out.

More to it, in his words, May’s resignation may be beneficial for the United States "as she had personal problems in relations with the American leadership."

Theresa May on Friday declared she had made a decision to quit as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party on June 7, but vowed to perform the prime minister’s duties until a new Tory leader was elected. She also said that the Conservatives would begin a campaign to elect their new leader on June 10. One of the reasons why May took such a decision was her failure to persuade parliament to approve the agreement on the terms of Brexit with the European Union. The prime minister encountered firm resistance from her own Cabinet of Ministers to her latest Brexit proposals made with the aim to secure parliament’s consent to the deal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
United Kingdom
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
2
New money laundering case against Pyotr Poroshenko registered in Ukraine
3
Greek officials seize $800,000 from Russian citizen at Athens airport
4
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
5
Russia, Belarus will prepare action plan for integration development by June 21
6
At least six injured after explosion in Lyon, media report
7
Over 20 forest fires reported in Russia on territory of around 12,000 hectares
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT