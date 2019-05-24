British PM May to resign on June 7

LONDON, May 24. /TASS/. Theresa May has declared she has made up her mind to step down as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party and, respectively, leave the post of prime minister.

"I am announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday, the 7th of June," May is quoted as saying at Downing Street 10, Reuters reports.

PM @Theresa_May makes a statement in Downing Street https://t.co/eg4ElQMXVR — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) 24 May 2019

The UK was due to withdraw from the EU on March 29. But May’s inability to get the divorce deal she negotiated in Brussels approved in Britain’s deadlocked Parliament has forced her to delay exit day until October.