British PM May to resign on June 7

World
May 24, 12:14 UTC+3

Theresa May believes that the UK "can deliver Brexit"

© REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, May 24. /TASS/. Theresa May has declared she has made up her mind to step down as the leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party and, respectively, leave the post of prime minister.

"I am announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday, the 7th of June," May is quoted as saying at Downing Street 10, Reuters reports.

The UK was due to withdraw from the EU on March 29. But May’s inability to get the divorce deal she negotiated in Brussels approved in Britain’s deadlocked Parliament has forced her to delay exit day until October.

Share
