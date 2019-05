MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over the deployment of a US radar in Norway, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"It is obvious that military preparations near the borders, be it the Russian or some other’s border, cannot be ignored by our country, like by any other country. We proceed from the fact that retaliatory measures will be taken to ensure our security," the diplomat stressed.