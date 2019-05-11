Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Norway to hold joint maritime rescue exercise on May 28-29

Military & Defense
May 11, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parties will agree on the final details of the drills in Norway’s Kirkenes on May 27

Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, May 11. The Altai rescue vessel, an Ilyushin Il-38 aircraft and a Kamov Ka-27PS helicopter from Russia’s Northern Fleet will participate in a joint Russia-Norway maritime rescue exercise scheduled to take place in the Barents Sea on May 28-29, the Fleet’s press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"The exercise will take place in international waters and in the Varangerfjord area along the maritime border between Russia and Norway," the statement reads. "The Northern Fleet will be represented by the Altai rescue tugboat, an Ilyushin Il-38 aircraft and a Kamov Ka-27PS helicopter," the press service added.

The exercise is aimed at testing joint search and rescue operations and operations to respond to dangerous environmental incidents in the Arctic seas. The parties will agree on the final details of the drills in Norway’s Kirkenes on May 27.

The Barents international exercise takes place annually in accordance with an intergovernmental agreement Russia and Norway made on October 4, 1995. Russian and Norwegian rescue forces take turns running the drills.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US denies visas to several delegates from Russia intending to participate in UN event
2
Serbia one of Russia’s key partners, says senator
3
Russia becomes chief guest of Fourth Silk Road International EXPO in China’s Xian
4
Belarus will not link oil pollution incident to Russia’s tax maneuver, president says
5
Putin takes part in Immortal Regiment march in Moscow
6
Japanese top diplomat calls for stepping up peace treaty talks with Russia - TV
7
US Secretary of State to visit Moscow, Sochi on May 12-14
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT