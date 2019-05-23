Putin congratulates Indian PM on his party’s election win in telephone call

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a telephone call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election win, the Kremlin press service said, adding that Putin had earlier sent a congratulatory message to Modi.

According to the press service, the parties "confirmed their readiness to fully contribute to the strengthening of friendship between the people of Russia and the people of India and the development of privileged strategic partnership, as well as to continue closely coordinating their activities on the international stage." The two leaders also agreed "to maintain personal contacts."

The results of the Indian general election, which concluded on May 19, are expected to be announced officially on May 23. According to preliminary results, the National Democratic Alliance led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has won the vote.