Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies win parliamentary election in India

World
May 23, 10:11 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

The final results will be announced by Thursday evening

NEW DELHI, May 23. /TASS/. India’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian People’s Party, BJP), has won the general parliamentary election. The Election Commission of India reported that, though the vote counting still continues, the BJP and its allies already secured the necessary 272 seats to ensure majority in the Lok Sabha (the House of the People, the lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament), which consists of 543 members.

The oppositional United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which is led by the country's oldest political party Indian National Congress (INC), has gained about 100 seats so far. The final results will be known by Thursday evening.

The ruling alliance currently has 310 seats in the Lok Sabha, while the oppositional INC and its allies have 69 seats. According to preliminary information, the oppositional INC and its allies consolidated its position, securing almost twice as many seats as at the 2014 election.

The process of the parliamentary election, which lasted more than a month, has ended in the country. The voting in all 29 states and seven union territories was divided into seven stages, the first of which was held on April 11. The next stages were held on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6 and May 12. The final stage was held this past Sunday.

