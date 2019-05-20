Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to congratulate new Ukrainian president on success in Donbass settlement — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 20, 13:25 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Zelensky "can and should solve" this domestic Ukrainian problem based on the plan contained in the Minsk agreements

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the first success in the settlement in Donbass and the normalization of Russian-Ukrainian relations if any occur, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in response to the question on whether the Russian leader will congratulate Zelensky on his inauguration.

Zelensky announces ceasefire in Donbass as his first task in the office

"President Putin will congratulate President Zelensky on the first success in the settlement of the domestic conflict in southeastern Ukraine and on the first success in the normalization of Russian-Ukrainian relations," he stressed. Peskov did not specify what this "first success" may be. "However, the first success [in the restoration of relations between Moscow and Kiev] will be obvious," he said. "If there is any, it will stand out a mile."

Speaking about the settlement in southeastern Ukraine, Peskov noted that President Zelensky "can and should solve" this domestic Ukrainian problem based on the plan contained in the Minsk agreements.

On Monday, Zelensky took the oath in Verkhovna Rada and was inaugurated as President of Ukraine.

