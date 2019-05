UNITED NATIONS, May 20. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Ukraine’s State Language Law on Monday, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told TASS.

"We have called a Security Council meeting on Ukraine’s language law," he said. "We believe it runs counter to the spirit and letter of the Minsk Agreements approved by the Council," Polyansky added.