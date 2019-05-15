Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko signs law on Ukrainian as the only state language

World
May 15, 16:10 UTC+3

The Ukrainian leader believes the law "unites the nation"

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

KIEV, May 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has signed the law on provision of the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language on Wednesday. The signing ceremony was broadcast by all central Ukrainian TV channels.

"I, as President Pyotr Poroshenko, have the greatest honor and a unique opportunity to sign the law on provision of the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language," he said.

Read also
Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrei Parubiy

Limiting speech: Ukrainian parliament rejects initiatives to abolish language bill

According to the Ukrainian leader, the said law "unites nation" and Ukrainians have been waiting for this "many, many years." "This law does not affect no language of the national minorities who live in Ukraine as the law "is not about that"," he added.

On April 25, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) passed the law on provision of the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language, which stipulates that from now on Ukrainians should resort to the Ukrainian language in all spheres of their lives. The law will be enforced by "language inspectors". They will be allowed to attend any state agency’s meetings, request documents from civic associations and political parties, as well as impose fines.

On May 14, the Ukrainian Parliament did not adopt any of the four projects to annul the voting on this bill. Parliament’s Speaker Andrei Parubiy signed the law and promised to promptly present it to the President for signing as well. At the same time, he warned that should anyone attempt to "revise" the language law, they would feel "the wrath of the Ukrainian people."

Deputy Opposition Bloc parliament faction leader Alexander Vilkul earlier said that his faction had already collected the needed amount of MPs’ signatures to refer the law to the national Constitutional Court.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Houthi rebels strike Saudi Aramco pipeline on Iran’s orders, says Saudi Defense Ministry
4
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
5
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
6
Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services
7
Putin: Imprudent for Iran to quit nuke deal, since Tehran would be accused of its collapse
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT