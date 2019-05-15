Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready for compromises with Europe without damage to its national interests

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 15, 19:29 UTC+3

According to him, EU countries have lost tens of billions of euros from sanctions slapped on Russia.

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 15./TASS/. Russia is ready to look for compromises with Europe, but not at the expense of its fundamental national interests, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Wednesday.

"We are ready to behave flexibly, we are ready for compromises, we are ready to search for solutions in any difficult issues and problems, but not at the expense of our fundamental national interests. That’s it," Putin said, adding that otherwise Moscow is "rather flexible in the settlement of any issues, including with European partners".

Russia’s trade with Austria and the European Union is growing despite sanctions, Putin noted. "The tendency is good," he added. Industrial cooperation continues developing with countries of the European Union, including Germany, France and Italy, the Russian leader stressed.

"We are happy with the way our relations develop, but of course it would be better to have no restrictions linked with politics. To have no politically motivated restrictions in the economy," he stressed, saying that this is doing damage to all. "May be less damage to us, by the way," he added.

According to Putin, EU countries have lost tens of billions of euros from sanctions slapped on Russia. "Behind these tens of billions are jobs, profits and salaries for workers who work at European enterprises and could be supplying goods to our markets. Supplying them in bigger amounts than now. I hope we will one day revive the entirety of our relations the way they used to be originally and will move further," Putin stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
2
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
3
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
4
Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services
5
Russia starts deliveries of Su-30SM fighter jets to Belarus
6
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
7
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT