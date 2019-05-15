Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin aide says Putin and Pompeo did not discuss Ukraine at talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 15, 9:26 UTC+3

The Ukrainian issue was discussed earlier on Tuesday at the negotiations between Pompeo and Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo have not discussed Ukraine at the talks, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists on Tuesday.

Read also
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Pompeo's visit to Sochi shows serious approach to maintaining dialogue — expert

"I have listed all regional issues that were discussed by the [Russian] president and the [US] secretary of state. Ukraine was not on the list, so that's why I didn't mention it," Ushakov said. "[This issue] was not discussed at all."

Russia and the US are exchanging information on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Still, US President Donald Trump used the violation of the Russian state border by Ukraine’s sailors in November last year, after which they were detained by Russian border guards, as a pretext for cancelling the planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina at the last minute. The Ukrainian issue was discussed earlier on Tuesday at the negotiations between Pompeo and Lavrov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
2
Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services
3
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
4
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
5
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
6
Russian military delivers Mongolian aid to Syria’s Latakia
7
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT