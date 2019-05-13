No request from US on organizing Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Washington has not yet approached Moscow with an initiative to organize a bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in late June, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"So far, there have been no initiatives from Washington," Peskov said commenting on Trump’s statement about his plans to meet with Putin in Japan.

According to Reuters, Trump reportedly said he plans to hold meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka scheduled for June 28-29.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov also said Moscow had received no requests from Washington for organizing a meeting between the two presidents.

The only full-format talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States were held in July 2018 in Helsinki. The two leaders have had a number of meetings on the sidelines of high-profile international events but have failed to agree on a date for new talks. They were supposed to meet in late November or early December 2018, at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires but the meeting was cancelled by Trump at a moment’s notice over the incident with Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait. Nevertheless, the two leaders briefly exchanged opinions on the sidelines of the event. On May 3, Putin and Trump had a 90-minute telephone conversation.