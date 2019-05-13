Russian Politics & Diplomacy
No request from US on organizing Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka — Kremlin spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 13, 23:34 UTC+3

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump said that he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka next month

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Washington has not yet approached Moscow with an initiative to organize a bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in late June, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

"So far, there have been no initiatives from Washington," Peskov said commenting on Trump’s statement about his plans to meet with Putin in Japan.

According to Reuters, Trump reportedly said he plans to hold meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka scheduled for June 28-29.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov also said Moscow had received no requests from Washington for organizing a meeting between the two presidents.

The only full-format talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States were held in July 2018 in Helsinki. The two leaders have had a number of meetings on the sidelines of high-profile international events but have failed to agree on a date for new talks. They were supposed to meet in late November or early December 2018, at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires but the meeting was cancelled by Trump at a moment’s notice over the incident with Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait. Nevertheless, the two leaders briefly exchanged opinions on the sidelines of the event. On May 3, Putin and Trump had a 90-minute telephone conversation.

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations
In other media
