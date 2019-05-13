Diplomat comments on Lavrov’s agenda for talks with Pompeo

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The agenda for talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 14 in Sochi has been unchanged despite the cancellation of the Moscow visit, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"There are no changes concerning ministerial talks in Sochi," Zakharova said.

Pompeo’s visit to Moscow was planned for May 13, however, the US Secretary of State postponed it to meet with the EU representatives over the Iranian nuclear deal in Brussels. After these talks Pompeo will come to Sochi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

Pompeo was expected to begin his visit to Russia with a meeting with the US embassy staff in the Russian capital. Then, it was planned that he would meet the US business leaders working in Russia, as well as the American education exchange programs participants. Following these meetings, the US top diplomat was supposed to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall.