Russia to continue policy of strategic partnership with South Africa - foreign ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 12, 18:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

African National Congress scored the majority of votes (57.5%) at the May 8 parliamentary polls to win 230 out of 400 seats in the National Assembly lower parliament house

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia will continue to develop strategic partnership with South Africa after the parliamentary elections in that country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress scored the majority of votes (57.5%) at the May 8 parliamentary polls to win 230 out of 400 seats in the National Assembly lower parliament house.

"Moscow is committed to further development of relations of strategic partnership with South Africa in the political, trade-and-investment, humanitarian and other areas and will continue to coordinate actions within the United Nations, BRICS, the Group of Twenty and other multilateral formats in the interests of ensuring global security and strengthening the polycentric world order," the ministry said.

Moscow considers the election results as "evidence of support of the majority of South Africa’s population to the policy of the African National Congress and President Cyril Ramaphosa towards strengthening the principles of social justice and economic wellbeing, and enhancing the country’s authority on the international arena," the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT