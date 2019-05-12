Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov, Popmpeo to be guided by economic interests in dialogue on Venezuela - expert

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 12, 16:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Talks will take place in Sochi

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Both Moscow and Washington have their own economic and geopolitical interests in Latin America and they will be guided by them while discussing ways of settling the crisis in Venezuela, including during the upcoming talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Sochi, Andres Serbin, an expert of the Valdai International Discussion Club, told TASS on Sunday.

Thus, he recalled that the United States has announced its return to the Monroe Doctrine and doesn’t want to see foreign forces in Latin America whereas Russia sees Venezuela as an important geostrategic stronghold. According to the expert, both sides agree that a possible military intervention in Venezuela should be avoided and most of the Latin American countries share this stance. "But a compromise is needed in what concerns the issue of political transition in the country," he noted.

"The [US President Donald] Trump administration cannot lose its face and let [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro stay in power. The question is which concessions Washington is ready to make," Serbin said. "To guarantee that all Venezuela’s debts and investments will be paid off, to relax the Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine, to make concessions to Iran in exchange of political transition and withdrawal of a small Russian military contingent from Venezuela? And what is Moscow ready to discuss in exchange of American proposals?"

So, in his words, values and principles apart, the sides will be focused on their economic and geopolitical interests during their talks. "Good news is that dialogue between Moscow and Washington on Venezuela seems to have been resumed," he said, adding that along with Moscow and Washington there are other forces that will want to have their say in the talks that will follow the Sochi meeting. Among such forces he cited the Maduro government and the opposition, Venezuela’s military, Colombian guerrillas, organized crime networks, as well as Cuba, the Lima Group and Caribbean countries, the European Union, China, and Vatican.

"However if Russia and the United States finally reach an agreement and neutralize each other in what concerns the Venezuelan crisis, the question is whether it could help the Venezuelan people to resolve the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Ukrainian drones downed in DPR
2
Russian 11th-grader wins Asian Physics Olympiad in Australia
3
Dadonov's two goals help Russian hockey team defeat Austrians in the World Championship
4
Lavrov, Popmpeo to be guided by economic interests in dialogue on Venezuela - expert
5
Syrian army reaches Idlib border - TV
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Deliveries of Russian Su-35 fighter jets to Indonesia may begin in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT