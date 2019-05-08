Russia ready to consider US proposals on new nuclear disarmament treaty

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider detailed proposals from the United States amid President Donald Trump’s statements on a new nuclear disarmament treaty, Russia’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday prior to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Russia scheduled for May 13-14.

"We are ready to restart the talks, suspended by Washington, on strategic stability and in addition, to consider concrete proposals in the context of Donald Trump’s statements on some new nuclear disarmament treaty," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.