Lavrov: US attempts to resettle Kurds in Arab areas might trigger Syria’s breakup

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 08, 16:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is necessary that those areas inhabited by the Kurds should remain their national heritage, the Russian foreign minister said

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

Washington uses Kurds to undermine progress of Astana format on Syria, Russia says

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The attempts taken by the United States to resettle Kurds in the regions historically inhabited by Arab tribes might cause Syria’s breakup, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

"We strongly feel that the Syrian Kurds should enjoy their rights as a nation that has a lengthy history and that has lived in Syria over many centuries," Lavrov said.

"It is necessary that those areas inhabited by the Kurds should remain their national heritage. The US attempts to resettle Kurds in the areas where Arab tribes have always lived historically is a very bad process and a direct way to separatism and the breakup of Syria," he added.

