Lavrov: US attempts to resettle Kurds in Arab areas might trigger Syria’s breakup

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The attempts taken by the United States to resettle Kurds in the regions historically inhabited by Arab tribes might cause Syria’s breakup, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after talks with Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

"We strongly feel that the Syrian Kurds should enjoy their rights as a nation that has a lengthy history and that has lived in Syria over many centuries," Lavrov said.

"It is necessary that those areas inhabited by the Kurds should remain their national heritage. The US attempts to resettle Kurds in the areas where Arab tribes have always lived historically is a very bad process and a direct way to separatism and the breakup of Syria," he added.