Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington uses Kurds to undermine progress of Astana format on Syria, Russia says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 1:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On May 3, in the Ayn Issa town some Kurdish leaders backed by Western sponsors tried to carry out a congress of tribes and peoples of Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Washington is using Kurdish separatists in Syria to fulfill its plans on a long-term presence there, undermining the achievements of the Astana format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On May 3, in the Ayn Issa town some Kurdish leaders backed by Western sponsors tried to carry out a congress of tribes and peoples of Syria. However, after failing to achieve a broad Arab representation, the organizers of the pseudo congress were forced to downgrade its status to a conference, the ministry emphasized.

"The United States and its allies have been consistently carrying out a course towards settling the Syrian crisis only with the goal of ensuring its long-term presence in Syria," the ministry said. To this aim, they use Kurdish separatists, who had played a role in struggling against the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) and are now seeking to set up a quasi-state on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River with the US assistance, it noted.

"This event, which is obviously aimed at splitting the country, blatantly violates the declared UN principles of preserving territorial integrity and state sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, including those stipulated by Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council," the ministry said.

"This triggers a new spiral of tension and destroys this fragile construction, which makes it possible to achieve national accord in a multinational Syrian state. The move is clearly aimed at undermining the efforts of the international community, the UN and guarantor states (Russia, Iran, Turkey) of the Astana format on settling the Syrian crisis as soon as possible," according to the statement.

Given that most leaders of Arab tribes of the Eastern Euphrates oppose the idea of holding the congress, Washington allocated significant funds to bribe delegates. The organizers recruited participants in the refugee camps, including the Al Hol camp, "where the starving inmates were ready to do everything to save their lives." Washington also used blackmail and force, the ministry noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Trump discuss nuclear disarmament, Venezuela, Mueller report during phone call
2
Washington uses Kurds to undermine progress of Astana format on Syria, Russia says
3
Putin not looking to get involved in Venezuela, says Trump
4
Agreement reached on Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Finland, says senior diplomat
5
China cautious over cooperation with Russia over anti-Russian sanctions - Kremlin
6
Opposition politician slams Zelensky for 'only thing left in common' remarks
7
Russia’s Tupolev-160, Sukhoi-27SM planes conduct training over Black Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT