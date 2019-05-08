Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iran unlikely to pull out from Syria under US pressure — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 08, 15:42 UTC+3

The Russian foreign minister reminded that Iran had received the invitation of Syria’s legitimate government

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Iran is unlikely to pull out its troops from Syria under US pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Wednesday on the outcomes of the talks with his Iranian colleague Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Of course, everything is connected in this world. We regularly hear statements by the United States on the necessity to put an end to Iranian influence not only in Syria, but in the region. It is obvious to everyone that this is unrealistic and under no chances can it be considered a serious policy," he stressed.

"Any country as big as Iran, Saudi Arabia, or any other country that has any weight in its region, is interested in influencing the processes taking place around it. The most important thing is that this influence is legitimate, transparent and in accordance with international law. Iran’s presence, as well as the presence of the Russian Federation in the Syrian Arab Republic is based on these principles exactly," the minister stated.

Lavrov reminded that Iran had received the invitation of Syria’s legitimate government, and that Moscow and Tehran are providing support in the fight against terrorism.

