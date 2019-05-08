Putin to hold talks with Austrian president on May 15

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen in Sochi on May 15, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"On May 15, Sochi will host talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who will make a working visit to Russia," the statement reads.

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations in various areas and the prospects for their future, as well as pressing global and regional issues.

Putin and Van der Bellen will also participate in the founding meeting of a bilateral public forum dubbed the Sochi Dialogue, which is being established at the initiative of the two countries’ presidents in order to boost ties civil societies.