Russia’s alleged interference in US elections not raised at Pompeo-Lavrov talks — source

May 07, 0:01 UTC+3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met on Monday on the sidelines of the Arctic Council session in Finland’s Rovaniemi

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The topic of alleged Russian interference in the US elections was not raised by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo at today’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

After the meeting, Pompeo said he had discussed this topic with the Russian top diplomat.

"Michael Pompeo did not discuss the topic of Russia’s meddling in the US elections with Sergey Lavrov," the source said. "The Russian side is surprised to hear the US Scretary of State saying this."

The two top diplomats met on Monday on the sidelines of the Arctic Council session in Finland’s Rovaniemi. After the talks that lasted for more than an hour, Lavrov said it was quite a good step forward in the furtherance of Friday’s telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia and his US counterpart Donald Trump that was initiated by the US side.

