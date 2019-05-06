Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov says his meeting with Pompeo focused on real politics rather than on public oratory

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 06, 19:09 UTC+3

Lavrov and Pompeo met on Monday on the sidelines of an Arctic Council ministerial session in Finland’s Rovaniemi

ROVANIEMI /Finland/, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday his meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo focused on real politics rather than on public pronouncements.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Lavrov, Pompeo holding talks in Finland

"We tried not to focus on the pronouncements made in public, bearing in mind the fact that these pronouncements impact too many things that, as a rule, have nothing to do with real politics. We tried to focus on real politics. And we did it," he told journalists after a meeting with Pompeo when asked whether they had discussed the United States’ possible military intervention into Venezuela’s domestic affairs.

Lavrov and Pompeo met on Monday on the sidelines of an Arctic Council ministerial session in Finland’s Rovaniemi. These were their second full-format talks, with the previous ones held on the margins of the Russian-US summit in Finland’s capital city Helsinki in July 2018.

