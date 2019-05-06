Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov, Pompeo holding talks in Finland

World
May 06, 17:43 UTC+3 ROVANIEMI

Thw two are holding full-fledged talks for the second time

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

ROVANIEMI /Finland/, May 6. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has begun in the Finnish city of Rovaniemi, a TASS correspondent reported.

The meeting’s focus is supposed to be on the situation in Venezuela. The parties will also touch upon the Ukrainian issue, the Syrian conflict and strategic stability.

Lavrov and Pompeo are holding full-fledged talks for the second time. Their first meeting took place on the sidelines of the Russian-US summit in Helsinki in July 2018.

