Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator points to political implications of North Korean missile launches

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 04, 15:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Yonhap News Agency earlier reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff that the DPRK fired several short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan

Share
1 pages in this article
Head of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev

Head of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. New North Korean missile launches have political implications rather than a military-technical aspect, head of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Saturday.

Yonhap News Agency earlier reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff that the DPRK fired several short-range projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, which flew from 70 to 200 kilometers.

"One way or another, any [missile] tests in these circumstances have a political rather than a military-technical aspect," Kosachev wrote on Facebook. He stressed that these missile launches had been carried out "in the run-up to the visit by US Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, to Japan and South Korea scheduled for next week."

"The signal is quite unambiguous. Pyongyang demonstrates that it is necessary to conduct negotiations with it, not with anyone else, and the pressure or intimidation scenario will not work. However, one would also like to see North Korea’s willingness to hold negotiations and put forward peace proposals," he stressed.

Pyongyang last conducted missile tests in November 2017. At that time, it tested its new Hwansong-15 missile, which reached an altitude of 4,475 kilometers and covered a distance of 950 kilometers. North Korea said after the launch that the new missile was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and that the entire territory of the United States was within its reach.

In April 2018, Pyongyang announced it was halting tests of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles of various ranges in order to develop the socialist economy and improve living conditions of its citizens. Last May, North Korea eliminated the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where six underground explosions had been conducted. Between 2016 and 2017, North Korea carried out nearly 40 ballistic missile launches.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator points to political implications of North Korean missile launches
2
Putin, Trump discuss nuclear disarmament, Venezuela, Mueller report during phone call
3
Zelensky says looking at response to Russia’s issuing passports to Donbass residents
4
Sweden wants normal relations with Russia - prime minister
5
Pentagon gearing up to cut Ankara out of F-35 program, acting chief says
6
Moldova calls for consolidated position on withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria
7
US says assistance to expand Iran’s Bushehr NPP may be sanctionable
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT