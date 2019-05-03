Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov calls for intensifying information exchange to fight drug trafficking

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 12:36 UTC+3 TASHKENT

According to Russian Foreign Minister, concerted actions made it possible to tackle challenging tasks related to combating drug trafficking

TASHKENT, May 3. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is essential to enhance information exchange between the Central Asian countries and their partners to combat drug trafficking, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a ministerial meeting of the parties to the Memorandum of Understanding on Sub-Regional Drug Control Cooperation on Friday.

"We believe enhancing information exchange between the competent agencies of the Central Asian countries and their partners with regard to active members of transnational organizations involved in drug trafficking is the most pressing challenge for the foreseeable future," Lavrov stressed. "Another important area of practical cooperation is foiling the activities of drug groups engaged in money laundering. This is particularly relevant in light of efforts to curb terrorism financing through drug trafficking."

According to Lavrov, concerted actions made it possible to tackle challenging tasks related to combating drug trafficking. "Together, we have been able to prevent the UN-sponsored interstate control system from being weakened," he emphasized. "This is particularly important against the backdrop of some countries’ calls to legalize the so-called soft drugs, fundamentally revise the provisions of international conventions on narcotic drugs."

"Together with the majority of the UN member-countries, we are convinced that it is necessary to strictly comply with the conventions [on narcotic drugs] in their entirety," Russia’s top diplomat added.

