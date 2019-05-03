Agreement reached on Lavrov-Pompeo meeting in Finland, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. An agreement has been reached on a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Finland next week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov informed TASS.

"Yes, the meeting has been agreed on," he said when asked to comment on remarks by a senior US Department of State official who said on Thursday that Lavrov and Pompeo could meet on the sidelines of the Arctic Council’s ministerial session in Finland on May 6-7.

Lavrov and Pompeo spoke over the phone on numerous occasions, but their full-fledged negotiations were held only once - during the Russian-US summit in Helsinki in July 2018.