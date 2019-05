Russian PM, Federation Council speaker plan to visit Cuba in autumn — official

HAVANA, May 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will make an official visit to Havana in the autumn of 2019, First Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Ivan Melnikov, who is currently on a visit in Havana, told TASS on Thursday.

"Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will most probably be here, in Cuba, this autumn. I think that Valentina Matviyenko will come for the 500th anniversary of Havana," Melnikov said. The Cuban capital’s anniversary will be celebrated in November.

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez will also visit Moscow soon, Melnikov said.

In November 2018, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel made an official visit to Russia. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.