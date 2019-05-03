Russia, Uzbekistan agree on steps to stop drug trafficking from Afghanistan — Lavrov

TASHKENT, May 2. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan agree that it is necessary to stop the terrorist and drug trafficking threat coming to Central Asia from the territory of Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks in Tashkent.

"We talked about processes underway in Central Asia, including in the context of the necessity to stop the terrorist and drug trafficking threat coming from the territory of Afghanistan," Lavrov said adding that "on this issue, we have very similar positions."

The sides "discussed further steps to facilitate the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan via bilateral channels and through existing multirateral mechanisms, so that Afghanistan becomes a stable country and does not pose any threats to its neighbors in Centra Asia" and other countries, the foreign minister noted.