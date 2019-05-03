Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia and Uzbekistan stand against attempts to rewrite history — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 2:57 UTC+3 TASHKENT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he discussed with his Uzbekistani colleagues "ways to preserve historical memory"

TASHKENT, May 2. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan stand against attempts to rewrite history and call for preserving historical memory and treating war veterans with respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks in Tashkent.

"Uzbekistan will chair CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] next year, and it will be the year of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. We exchanged opinions about ways to preserve historical memory, to prevent attempts to rewrite history, to treat war and labor veterans with dignity, to bring up the younger generation in respect to the veterans' feat," Lavrov said.

The CIS is preparing several documents in regards to the anniversary of the Victory, the foreign minister noted. Lavrov said Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at their meeting that "Victory Day on May 9 is sacred for him, as it is for the Russian leadership and for all Russians, as well as for all citizens of Uzbeksitan.".

Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations Russian Foreign Ministry
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
