Russia regards relations with Uzbekistan as strategic partnership — Lavrov

TASHKENT, May 2. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Uzbekistan are at the level of strategic partnership, which was proved during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit in October 2018, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

"I fully support the character of our relations as friendly, confidential, ally relations of strategic partnership," Lavrov said. "Undoubtedly, all of this was confirmed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan in October 2018."

The Russian minister noted that negotiations between Putin and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became the main event in relations between the two states last year, and contacts that will be held between the leaders this year "will determine the further development of the Russian-Uzbekistani cooperation." "I’d like to note that the visit was exceptionally fruitful in terms of agreements to bolster coordination in the foreign political sphere, the build-up of economic, especially investment, cooperation and in terms of creating a number of mechanisms that help consolidate contacts between the people," the Russian foreign minister said.

The Russian foreign minister is visiting Tashkent on May 2-3. On Friday, he will take part in the ministerial segment of the 11th meeting of the participants to the Memorandum of Understanding in Cooperation in Control over Illegal Production, Trafficking and Abuse of Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances and Precursors as of May 4, 1996.