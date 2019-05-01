Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat denies Pompeo’s claims that Moscow told Maduro to stay

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 01, 12:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Washington tried its best to demoralize the Venezuelan army and now used fakes as a part of information war", Maria Zakharova said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has rejected the claims of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was preparing to leave Venezuela, but was talked out of it by Russia.

"Washington tried its best to demoralize the Venezuelan army and now used fakes as a part of information war," Zakharova told CNN.

Earlier, in his interview with CNN, Pompeo claimed that Maduro "had an airplane on the tarmac" on Tuesday and he was ready to leave, but "the Russians indicated he should stay." Pompeo said that US had information that Maduro was preparing to leave the country for Cuba, and Russia stopped him.

Maduro rejected Pompeo’s claims in a televised address, calling them "craziness" and "lies and manipulation." "Please, Mr. Pompeo, you're not being serious," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat denies Pompeo’s claims that Moscow told Maduro to stay
2
Venezuela’s armed forces loyal to Maduro, says defense minister
3
Over 100,000 take part in May 1 demonstration in Moscow - police
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Criminal proceedings initiated over murder of father of MMA fighter Yunusilau
6
Putin calls on Zelensky to restore Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship
7
Growing Russian-Japanese cooperation meets bilateral interests, Putin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT