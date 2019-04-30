Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov castigates Pompeo’s flimsy allegations about Russian ‘meddling’ in US elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 30, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov commented on Pompeo’s statements on Russia’s alleged interference in the US elections in the 1970s and the possibility of such a scenario unfolding in 2050

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks about Russian ‘meddling’ in US elections are unfounded and outrageous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

He thus commented on Pompeo’s statements on Russia’s alleged interference in the US elections in the 1970s and the possibility of such a scenario unfolding in 2050.

Read also

Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

"If we recall those events, he [Pompeo] began to be engaged in politics early. And his prediction about the 2050s indicates his intention to be active in politics for a long time," Lavrov remarked sarcastically.

"In all seriousness, that cannot generate a positive attitude. The United States’ unfounded accusations have never been supported by anything at all," the foreign minister stressed. "That was confirmed once again by an outrageous incident with Russian citizen Maria Butina (on Friday, a US court sentenced her to 18 months behind bars for the alleged involvement in a ‘conspiracy’ for the purpose of conducting activities in favor of a foreign country in the United States - TASS) and the results of the Mueller report (Attorney General William Barr acknowledged the absence of any collusion between Trump’s election headquarters and Russian authorities - TASS)."

Nevertheless, the Americans keep repeating these allegations, Lavrov went on to say. "In particular, the US administration’s spokesperson repeats these bogus stories without bothering to furnish any hard facts," he stressed.

"One’s statements should be based on facts. I hope that when I meet with Pompeo next time, we will talk about that," Russia’s top diplomat concluded.

