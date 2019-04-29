Russian, Libyan diplomats discuss situation in Libya

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya in the Government of National Accord Mohamed Taha Siala discussed the military-political situation in Libya in a phone call on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.

"During the conversation, Siala shared assessments and considerations in connection with the development of the military-political situation in Libya. The Russian side confirmed its fundamental stance in support of unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya, political methods to overcome the Libyan crisis with the assistance of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya Ghassan Salame," the foreign ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the Libyan side.

Currently, there are two governments in Libya: Tripoli’s Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and recognized by the international community and the interim Cabinet of Abdullah Al-Thani who is operating in the country’s east together with the elected parliament and supported by the Libyan National Army of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On April 4, Haftar announced the launch of an offensive on Tripoli. Sarraj ordered all military units loyal to him to be on full alert and use force if needed.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated earlier that Russia does not support any side of the conflict and calls for national reconciliation in Libya.