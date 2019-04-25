Putin says Russian-Chinese relations at their highest, will develop steadily

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The ties between Russia and China are at their highest point in the entire 70-year history of diplomatic relations and will continue to develop steadily, Russian President Vladimir Putin told China’s Renmin Ribao newspaper ahead of his visit to the country.

"It won’t be an exaggeration to say that our countries have approached the [70 th] anniversary [of diplomatic relations] with the best relations in the entire history," he said. "This is a result of thorough and successful work conducted in the past 30 years. Russia and China have fully normalized bilateral ties, upgraded them to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and solved all sensitive issues, including the border issue."

"Further expansion of cooperation between the two states is not opportunistic, and, therefore, is sustainable and long-term in nature," he continued. "This fully corresponds to the interests of our peoples, to tasks of maintaining global and regional stability and security."

According to the Russian leader, bilateral military and defense cooperation demonstrates the high level of trust in bilateral relations. Besides, Moscow and Beijing actively cooperate on security issues, in the fight against terrorism and organized crime. Bilateral trade turnover surpassed $100 billion last year.

Putin said his relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping were based on mutual respect and trust.

"Naturally, this sincere dialogue helps to coordinate Russia and China’s stances regarding the key issues of the global and regional agenda with greater efficiency and to jointly forge solutions to the most pressing present-day challenges," Putin said,

Apart from meeting during the One Belt One Road forum, Putin plans to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart. Later this year, Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia.