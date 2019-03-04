Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin hopes date of North Korean leader’s visit to Russia will be confirmed soon

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 04, 14:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian authorities have stated on many occasions they are ready to welcome the North Korean leader any time convenient for him

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expects that the exact date of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia will be agreed on in the near future.

Read also
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia ‘on the agenda’ — diplomat

"There is no clarity now. The contacts have been ongoing through diplomatic channels. Indeed, this visit is on the agenda and there was an invitation. We hope that in the near future the exact date and venue will be agreed on through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Kim Jong-un had been invited to visit Russia. Various options for a summit were under discussion until the end of 2018, including on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in early September 2018. Russian authorities have stated on many occasions they are ready to welcome the North Korean leader any time convenient for him.

Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said following her visit to Pyongyang in late 2018 that the North Korean leader had expressed readiness to visit Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs decree suspending Russia’s compliance with INF Treaty
2
European Commission intends to negotiate with Russia on Nord Stream 2
3
New regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems arrives for Russia’s Baltic Fleet
4
Russia's economy chief explores the Trump phenomenon, sees re-election in 2020
5
India’s MiG-21 upgraded by Russia equal to Pakistan’s F-16, says analyst
6
Press review: Pentagon’s Trojan Horse for Syria and Moscow open to Venezuela talks with US
7
Scenic villages in Arkhangelsk Region are included in a new tourist route
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT