WUZHEN /China/, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow, New Delhi and Beijing need to continue coordinating their efforts to ensure global and regional security, including in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Ahead of meeting with his Indian and Chinese counterparts, Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi, Lavrov said that the Russia-India-China format remains an important platform in the search for solutions to numerous challenges and threats.

"Our cooperation is based on the solid foundation of the international law. We are firmly committed to the UN Charter’s principles of sovereign equality of states, non-interference into domestic affairs, peaceful settlement of disputes. We are also committed to the values of equal and indivisible security," Lavrov said.

"The ongoing process of creating a more fair and democratic polycentric world order requires us to closely coordinate our efforts and to forge consolidated stances," the Russian foreign minister continued. "It is important to keep promoting positive and unifying international agenda, directed at ensuring global and regional stability and security, at achieving goals of sustainable development, at improving the framework of inter-state relations, including in the Asia-Pacific region.".