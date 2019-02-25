Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: Putin and Trump did not discuss forthcoming US-North Korean summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 25, 13:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are due to meet in Hanoi on February 28

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not discuss the forthcoming US-North Korean summit, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"They’ve had no telephone talks for a long while," Peskov said, when asked if Trump was interested in Putin’s attitude to the forthcoming US-North Korean summit. When asked for a comment about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement US officials were having consultations with Moscow over preparations for a second US-North Korean summit, he advised the media to put the question to the Foreign Ministry.

Last time Putin and Trump talked over the phone on March 20. In July 2018, the two leaders held a summit meeting in Helsinki and then met briefly on the sidelines of international events in Paris and Buenos Aires in November and December.

The first-ever US-North Korean summit took place in Singapore on June 12. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed a joint document. Pyongyang assumed obligations regarding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for US security guarantees. The two leaders’ next meeting is due in Hanoi on February 28.

