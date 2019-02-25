Lavrov notes polycentric world will take decades to establish

HO CHI MINH CITY, February 25. /TASS/. A new polycentric system of international relations will take decades to establish, but eventually it will bring about a more stable and safer world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the international conference International Cooperation in a Troubled World, arranged by the international discussion club Valdai and Vietnam’s diplomatic academy.

"We support the Russian and Vietnamese expert community’s interest in studying Asia’s crucial security problems," he said. "Such discussions are particularly timely today, when the world has entered into an era that has different names, but for the sake of clarity we will call it post-bipolar stage of its development. Its gist is the establishment of a fairer polycentric system, more stable and more democratic."

Lavrov said he was well aware of the disputes over a new system of international relations and the fear that it would be less predictable and less clear than a multipolar or bipolar world.

"I will agree that this period of turbulence will end someday," Lavrov said. "It will be long, but eras never take shape overnight anyway. In the end we are to have a far more reliable and safer system giving countries far more chances to use its opportunities for economic and social development. I have no doubts about that."

The Russian-Vietnamese conference of the discussion club Valdai being held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 25-26 has brought together 40 experts, political scientists and diplomats.