Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov notes polycentric world will take decades to establish

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 25, 12:24 UTC+3 HO CHI MINH CITY

Russia's top diplomat also pointed out that the "period of turbulence will end someday"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

HO CHI MINH CITY, February 25. /TASS/. A new polycentric system of international relations will take decades to establish, but eventually it will bring about a more stable and safer world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the international conference International Cooperation in a Troubled World, arranged by the international discussion club Valdai and Vietnam’s diplomatic academy.

"We support the Russian and Vietnamese expert community’s interest in studying Asia’s crucial security problems," he said. "Such discussions are particularly timely today, when the world has entered into an era that has different names, but for the sake of clarity we will call it post-bipolar stage of its development. Its gist is the establishment of a fairer polycentric system, more stable and more democratic."

Read also

Russia’s NATO envoy suggests EU 'take a multipolar reality check'

Lavrov said he was well aware of the disputes over a new system of international relations and the fear that it would be less predictable and less clear than a multipolar or bipolar world.

"I will agree that this period of turbulence will end someday," Lavrov said. "It will be long, but eras never take shape overnight anyway. In the end we are to have a far more reliable and safer system giving countries far more chances to use its opportunities for economic and social development. I have no doubts about that."

The Russian-Vietnamese conference of the discussion club Valdai being held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 25-26 has brought together 40 experts, political scientists and diplomats.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests first radio interference tracing system
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
4
Kremlin clarifies Putin never directly declared intention to aim missiles at US
5
Middle East countries eye Russia’s latest shipborne air defense missile/gun system
6
Russia’s top brass, Kalashnikov gunmaker discuss deliveries of ‘kamikaze’ drones to troops
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT